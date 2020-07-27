Demi Lovato Shares Glimpses Of The Moment When Max Ehrich Went On His Knees; BRB, We're Crying!

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s romantic proposal went on to dominate all the mainstream headlines last week. The singer has now shared the exact moment Max proposed her in Malibu. The picture where he is on his knees is going viral, and below is all that you need to know about the same.

After sharing the news of their engagement, Demi Lovato took to Instagram to share a few BTS pictures on Sunday. Demi shared the moment when Max Ehrich went on his knees to propose her before she said yes and the kiss happened.

Demi Lovato in the caption to the post wrote, “Best night of my life… still soaking it all up.. I love you baby @maxehrich.’’ Commenting on the same post, fiancé Max wrote, “Love you so much baby ❤️ more and more every moment.”

Max and Demi started dating in March this year. Within four months, the couple decided to share a lifetime together. According to People, a source close to them said that Max Ehrich is a great influence on Demi Lovato. He is open about her mental health and substance abuse history.

“He is very health conscious and doesn’t enjoy partying — he’s never seemed interested in the Hollywood club scene,” the source said. “He takes work very seriously, and he is very focused.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!