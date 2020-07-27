Actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are now officially citizens of Greece. Both Hanks and Wilson love Greece and have been vacationing there for years. Wilson’s mother Dorothea Tzigkou was born in Albania near the Greece border.

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis revealed the big news. He took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself and his wife Mareva Grabowski with Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

In the picture, the actors are seen holding up their new Greek passports, with Mitsotakis stating both Hanks and Wilson, ‘are now proud Greek citizens!’

The country of Greece also extended citizenship to Hanks’ entire family, including his children Colin, 42, Elizabeth, 38, Chet, 29 and Truman, 24.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson recently celebrated Hanks’ 64th birthday on Paros Island in Greece earlier this month.

Hanks and Wilson own a home on the Greek island of Antiparos where they bought a plot of land and built their summer house in 2004. The couple also bought a second home in Greece in 2018. This place is in the Skala area of the Greek island of Patmos.

The stone villa is built in the Dodecanese style of architecture, with a terrace overlooking the sea that the couple were captivated with.

A report in Greek Reporter says there is a nearby heliport and the only way of getting on or off the island was via helicopter.

On the work front, Tom Hanks most recently starred in the World War II thriller Greyhound. Rita Wilson will feature in the upcoming Love Is Love Is Love, which debuts at the Deauville American Film Festival in September.

Congratulations to Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson on their new citizenship.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!