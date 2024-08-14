If rumour mills are to be believed, cricketer Hardik Pandya has found love again in singer and actress Jasmin Walia after his split with Natasa Stankovic. The speculations were fueled after Hardik and Jasmin shared pictures on their social media against the backdrop of similar locations in Greece’s Mykonos. Many eagle-eyed fans noticed this and soon started reacting to the same.

Talking about the same, Jasmin Walia first shared a sultry hot picture of herself in a light blue bikini, along with a hat and black sunglasses. She paired the same with a breezy jacket and a stylish beaded purse. We can see her posing against the backdrop of a picturesque pool which further overlooks the beautiful sea. However, after some time, Hardik Pandya also shared an uber-cool video of himself against the backdrop of the exact location as Jasmin. The cricketer was seen donning a white tee and pants and a black and white jacket. He further paired the look with black sunglasses. In the video, he inserted the song, ‘Drip or Drown’ by Gunna. Take a look at both of their posts.

Fans soon started getting their imaginations wild. One netizen stated, “Hardik and you together. Great.” Another wrote, “Hardik Pandya & you together, new love birds enjoying in Greece.” A fan jokingly asked, “Hardik Pandya kaha hai?” Some fans also called her ‘Bhabhi’ in her recent post.

It will be interesting to see whether Hardik Pandya and Jasmin Walia are the new lovebirds in town. Hardik announced his separation from Natasa Stankovic in July 2024. However, they continue to co-parent their son Agastya. Their joint statement read, “After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for happiness.”

