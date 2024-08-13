Natasa Stankovic shared a rather liberating post on her social media handle weeks after announcing her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya. The model spoke about getting a ‘new name’ and shared a picture of herself on her Instagram story. The post comes amidst the severe trolling she received after revealing parting ways with Pandya.

Regarding the same, Natasa Stankovic shared a picture in which she is sporting a light purple tee. She is visibly emotional but also has an optimistic demeanor. She captioned the picture, stating, “When you surrender everything to God, that’s when you get a new name. You are not who you were but who God says you are,” along with red heart emojis. Take a look at the picture shared by her.

For the uninitiated, Natasa Stankovic headed to Serbia with her son Agastya soon after separating from Hardik Pandya. Since then, she has been quite active on her social media handle, not letting the negative comments deter her. Recently, she also celebrated her son’s birthday in a delightful Hot Wheels-themed bash. She shared several pictures in which Agastya can be seen enjoying his Hot Wheels-themed birthday party along with his Serbian friends.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation in July 2024, stressing that they would co-parent their son cordially. Their joint statement read, “After four years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for happiness.” The news left their fans heartbroken. The former couple had entered a marital bliss in the year 2020 and became parents to their son in 2021.

Must Read: 8 Most Expensive Divorces In Bollywood: From Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan To Farhan Akhtar And Adhuna Bhabani

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News