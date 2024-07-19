Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their divorce on Thursday evening. Their move comes a day after the ex-wife and their son Agastya were spotted at the Mumbai airport with many packed bags. Netizens have reacted to their split; fortunately, there’s nothing but love and support! Scroll below for all the details!

In a detailed note on Instagram, Natasa and Hardik maintained that they gave it their all and tried their best together to save their marriage. However, their interests do not align, making them make the tough decision. In addition, they clarified that the decision was mutual and that they would co-parent with their son Agastya.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic concluded their divorce announcement by requesting fans to give them privacy during the “sensitive” time. They also removed the comment section to avoid any kind of negativity or backlash.

In the usual case scenario, we witness fan wars and netizens witch-hunting the woman. But to everyone’s surprise, there’s been a lot of love and support for Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. In fact, many lauded them for taking the bold decision instead of impacting their mental health in a failed marriage.

A user seemed to have taken a dig at Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan as he reacted, “Good for them. Rather than continue living in a relationship which has reached its dead end, they relieved themselves from the unnecessary stress and pretense. And good that they’ll be co-parenting their child. Unlike some Parampara Pratistha Anushashan waali family.”

Another wrote, “Honestly its good to be divorced & happy rather than being married & unhappy”

“Hope they become healthy co parents and ppl stop blaming or shaming one of them. She shouldn’t be called a gold digger, he shouldn’t be given extra sympathy coz some ppl think his wife left him,” read a comment.

A supporter commented, “Good for them. We need to stop shaming people for separating for whatsoever reasons. It’s already a difficult decision to make and there’s no point stringing along a partner if you’re not happy with them. Real life is not the movies.”

It had been a while since Natasa Stankovic was hinting at trouble in paradise. She had been sharing cryptic posts on her Instagram handle. Her absence during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, along with other cricket matches and the big Ambani wedding, were hints enough that her marriage with Hardik Pandya is dwindling.

