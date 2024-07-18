Are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan heading for divorce? That’s one of the most asked questions on Google. Abhishek Bachchan recently liked a post about separation, considered an indirect confirmation, but could it be a coincidence? Scroll below as we explore the latest updates, along with a glimpse of their net worth.

Divorce rumors resurfaced after Aishwarya arrived separately with her daughter at the Ambani wedding. Her husband, Abhishek, on the other hand, posed for pictures with Amitabh Bachchan and the entire family. While many thought it was yet another hint at their separations, fans were confused again after watching inside videos of the couple sitting together during the lagna ceremony.

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest move on Instagram strengthens divorce rumors!

In an unexpected move, Abhishek Bachchan liked a post that read, “When love stops being easy.” The caption added, “Divorce is never easy for anyone. Who doesn’t dream of a happily ever after or envision recreating those heartwarming videos of elderly couples holding hands as they cross the street? Yet, sometimes, life doesn’t unfold as we hoped. But how do people cope when they separate after decades together, after spending a significant portion of their lives relying on each other for both big and small things?”

Is he hinting at his divorce from Aishwarya Rai? Only time will tell.

Aishwarya Rai Net Worth

Bollywood beauty Aishwarya Rai is one of the most talented Indian actresses. She might have moved away from mainstream movies but has made enough fortune for her children and generation beyond.

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Aishwarya has an estimated fortune of 862 crores as of today. With their husband, Abhishek Bachchan, she owns a series of joint properties, including – a lavish villa in the Sanctuary Falls, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, and a luxurious apartment in BKC.

She also mints massive moolah via endorsements and is an official ambassador of L’Oreal Paris, Lux, and Longines, among other brands. The Ponniyin Selvan II actress reportedly charges a sum of 10 crores per film.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a fine taste in luxury cars. Her fleet includes a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Lexus LX 570, and an Audi A8 L.

Abhishek Bachchan Net Worth

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan has also established himself as one of the sought-after actors in Bollywood. Courtesy, his acting chops in films like The Big Bull, Ludo, Guru, and Manmarziyaan. His monthly income is reported to be around two crores.

Abhishek charges remuneration in the range of 5-10 crores per film. He is also a proud owner of the Kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. Apart from that, he has invested in start-up ventures like Ziddu and Ample Mission.

Junior Bachchan also has a huge affinity towards luxury cars. His collection, to name a few, includes Audi’s flagship sedan, a W221 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, a Mercedes-Benz 5500, and a Bentley Continental GT.

As per multiple sources, Abhishek Bachchan has a reported net worth of $250 million.

Net Worth Battle: Aishwarya Rai vs Abhishek Bachchan

It would be safe to say that Aishwarya has always been the most successful in their relationship, and Abhishek has always been very proud of his wife’s achievements.

When compared, Aishwarya has a 244.8% higher fortune than her husband.

