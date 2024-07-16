Shah Rukh Khan had a dream comeback last year with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. After enjoying some time off, the superstar immediately moved to his next film, which was earlier supposed to feature him in an extended cameo. Yes, we’re talking about King, which marks Suhana Khan’s big-screen debut. While the film is already enjoying good buzz on the ground level, the latest we hear is about the villain in it. Keep reading to know more!

The upcoming action thriller is being bankrolled by Siddharth Anand and will be helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. It has generated a genuine interest on the ground level as it is the next big project of Shah Rukh after a super successful stint in 2023. Now, as per the report in Peepingmoon, it is learned that the biggie will feature Abhishek Bachchan in a negative role.

Yes, you read that right! King marks the reunion of Shah Rukh Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. This time, the actor will be seen in a never-before-seen avatar, and the makers are confident that Abhishek has the potential to stun the audience. A source close to the development states, “Abhishek is an actor whose full potential has yet to be fully realized. He has the ability to astonish audiences when given complex roles. King presents him in an out-and-out negative role for the first time in such a large-scale commercial movie, and he is sure to make a significant impact with his performance.”

The source further adds, “Jr. Bachchan was surprised when he was offered this role but accepted it immediately, intrigued by the depth of his character. It’s a special role, and Siddharth Anand has grand plans to present Abhishek in a manner audiences have never seen before.”

However, this report has received mixed reactions from fans of Shah Rukh Khan. While some are expecting Abhishek Bachchan to deliver a breakthrough performance, others are calling it a disastrous casting.

On X, one SRK fan wrote, “This movie will be our Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan … Sadme se ubhar nahi payenge,” while another wrote, “Ab mujhe nahi jeena.” One fan said, “After Pathan and Jawan, waiting for 1.5 years, we get this crap.”

One Shah Rukh Khan fan was excited with Abhishek Bachchan’s casting in King. He said, “Negative Roll Me Jr Bacchan Bhaii Bawaal.” Another fan wrote, “Excellent choice. Always felt that AB can be the next Bollywood baddie.”

