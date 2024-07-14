Fans are worried as the Bachchan clan arrived together while Aishwarya Rai marked a separate entry with her daughter Aaradhya on both days of the Ambani wedding. Rumors of divorce from Abhishek Bachchan have resurfaced, but there’s good news, as an inside video hints all is well between the Guru couple. Scroll below for the latest scoop.

Fans were triggered as Abhishek Bachchan arrived at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony with his parents, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Accompanying them were Shweta Bachchan, Nikhil Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda. Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s absence from the joint family picture reignited rumors of family troubles. The same pattern was followed on ‘shubh ashirvad’ ceremony on day 2.

Many inside videos from the lagna ceremony are now going viral online. One of the clips shows Aishwarya Bachchan sitting in between, while on her left is her daughter, Aaradhya, and to her right is her husband, Abhishek Bachchan. The glimpse comes as a sigh of relief to many, who were speculating whether they’d separated behind the curtains.

The video was shared by a user on the Reddit page BollyBlindsNGossip. It received polar reactions from viewers. While many were convinced that all was well, others wanted Aishwarya Rai to move on from Abhishek Bachchan.

A user commented, “They aren’t divorced so not surprised they are seated together. I didn’t believe the rumours either but it was way too obvious yesterday.”

Another reacted, “Both aish and abhishek aren’t wearing their wedding ring. Their marriage is over . But I think they are still cordial for aaradhya”

“It would be weird if they said separately especially with their daughter around. The separate arrival and lack of wedding rings shows they are separated. But they must be cordial co-parents or friends. All separations aren’t bitter,” a user pointed out.

Another commented, “A happily married man doesn’t let his wife and child arrive alone together at events no matter what living arrangements they may have. He could have gone to meet her. There are also no shots of her interacting with his family, yet they are at the same event. If they are still together, the fact that he chose to arrive with his family and let them arrive alone definitely speaks volumes about his priorities.”

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding was a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan, preggers Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor to Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, John Cena and PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamta Banerjee, among others, were all in attendance.

