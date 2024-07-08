Ranbir Kapoor has given some memorable performances in his career. In his movies, the actor has portrayed the lives of millennials quite well. From Saawariya to Animal, Kapoor has shown his brilliant acting range. The actor has a massive fan following all over the country. Now, casting director Mukesh Chhabra has praised Kapoor and talked about his stardom.

In an interview, Mukesh Chhabra called Ranbir Kapoor the ‘number 1’ star in India. According to Chhabra, Ranbir’s fans wait for his movies to come out and watch them on the big screen.

Mukesh Chhabra on Ranbir Kapoor

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Mukesh Chhabra was asked about what stardom meant when social media brought people close to their favourite celebrities. Many celebs are quite active on Instagram. However, Ranbir doesn’t have a public page where people can connect with him.

The Dil Bechara director shared, “I think vo jo Ranbir Kapoor ka charm hai na vo jo ek hai na vo log usko dekhne ke liye pagal hain jo tadapte hain jab uski film aati hai, I think vo Ranbir Kapoor jo hai in that order he is the number 1 (It is the charm of Ranbir that people are crazy about him when his film releases, they want to see it. So, in that order, he is the number 1).”

The Animal star may not be officially on Instagram. However, Ranbir has a private account, which only his close family members know about.

On the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and Lara Dutta. The actor has reunited with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, a romantic thriller starring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Ranbir will reprise his role as Ranvijay in the Animal movie sequel Animal Park, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

