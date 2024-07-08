Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor have worked together in two films but have shared an amazing working chemistry. However, the two have been very annoying to each other at times. Be it Ranbir behaving like a wild child around the Zero actress or her behaving very snappy at the actor!

It was once during the shooting of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that Anushka annoyed Ranbir Kapoor to the core after she slapped him for real during the shoot of the scene, despite being told not to slap in!

What happened next was a very miffed Ranbir Kapoor snapping back at Anushka Sharma. After she slapped him unannounced during the scene, the actor said, “There is a limit to it. I told you not to do it; it’s not a joke.” Anushka, in turn, was not apologetic but reprimanded Ranbir, making him sulk more!

The actress, in return, asked, “Did I do it on purpose? Are you really upset?” To this, Ranbir lost his calm and vented out, “Yeah, of course, you’re hitting hard,” while patting his face with a tissue. However, Anushka did not apologize. In fact, later, in an interview, she even talked about the incident and tagged it as Ranbir Kapoor’s Nakhra!

In one of her interviews with DNA, the actress explained what actually happened that day. Recalling the slap, Anushka Sharma said, “So, they shot Ranbir first and told me to slap him for real. I slapped him. This scene is very long. So it starts, and we are sitting in one place talking, and then one slap happens. When they were shooting my part after his, they told me, ‘Don’t slap him for real.’ But I got so lost in the scene that I forgot about it — it happens a lot when I’m shooting my scenes.”

The Sultan actress further said, “It didn’t turn out to be such a favorable thing. I forgot he asked me not to slap him, and I ended up giving one to his face. As soon as I slapped him, I was like, ‘Oh shit!’ And he was like, ‘Why are you slapping me for real?’ I told him, ‘I already slapped you so many times during the takes; why would I deliberately want to slap you again?’ But I think he was doing some nakhra, pretending to be angry!”

While Anushka Sharma goofed up on the slapping and not slapping part, Ranbir Kapoor was clearly crossed at this unannounced slapping since he said in one of his interviews for Behind The Scenes of the film, “She whacked me once, she whacked me twice. Because she is a very organic actor, you know. She is someone who is really in the moment, and she wants to give a very true performance. So she whacked me again.”

Anushka and Ranbir worked together in Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and displayed a superb chemistry. Hope to see them reunite on screen soon!

