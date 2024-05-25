Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Ram Aims Arrow At Baahubali's 2450 Crore Box Office With Rajamouli's Help - Will He Dethrone Prabhas's Global Dominance?

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana has switched gears and finally entered the right track. The film, which has been allotted a budget of a whopping 800+ crore, has now sought inspiration from SS Rajamouli, taking the Baahubali route to success. But the question remains intact—will it beat Baahubali?

Ramayana Via Baahubali Route

Nitesh Tiwari’s magnum opus was initially planned as a trilogy, with the first part highlighting the young age of Lord Rama and Devi Sita’s abduction. The second part was to focus majorly on Ravana, his back story, and Sita’s years in the Ashok Vatika, and finally, the third part was to present the epic Ram Ravana battle.

However, this elaborate plan has been shortened, and the film has sought inspiration from SS Rajamouli, who is a textbook on how to make magnum opuses, in fact, how to make successful ones. So, following SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, Ramayana has opted for the two-part film which will be shot at one go.

Ramayana’s Extensive Shoot Plans

An year-long schedule has been chalked out for the two Ramayana films where Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi plays Devi Sita. These two films will be shot together and later edited into a two-part extravaganza that will be released in a span of a year starting from early 2027. But will this Baahubali strategy work in favor of the film, just like it did for Baahubali?

Baahubali Box Office Collection

The two Baahubalis were made on a total budget of 380 – 400 crore out of which 250 crore were spent on Baahubali: The Conclusion. While the Beginning earned 600+ crore at the box office, the Conclusion earned 1800 crore gross collection globally. In total, both the Baahubali films cumulatively earned 2400 crore worldwide.

Ramayana Budget

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana budget is already more than 100% higher than Prabhas‘s magnum opus. With better expertise and vision, if the film gathers courage and focuses on a brilliant style of filmmaking, then it might break the Baahubali hysteria at the box office, creating another chapter in the history of Cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sunny Deol As Bajrang Bali Will Lead Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Universe Forward With A Solo Spin Off – Teja Sajja’s HanuMan Sequel In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News