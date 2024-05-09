Dil Bechara, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, was released on July 24, 2020. It was the last film starring SSR, who passed away due to suicide, on June 14, 2020. The coming-of-age romantic comedy marked Mukesh Chhabra’s directorial debut. SSR and Sanjana’s film is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars, which was based on a book of the same name.

Earlier in January this year, Mukesh Chhabra tweeted that he was planning to do Dil Bechara 2. Since then, many have wondered if he would have done the movie without Sushant Singh Rajput starring in the lead role. The casting director has now clarified whether he is making the movie without SSR.

Dil Bechara Sequel Update

Mukesh Chhabra said that he tweeted about Dil Bechara sequel because he was really planning on making one. It’s a special film for him as there are a lot of emotions attached to it, including Sushant. Hence, he realised that he shouldn’t touch the film.

The director further told News 18, “I was making a film which I wanted to name ‘Dil Bechara 2’, but that title will always belong to Sushant. I don’t want to use that name. I don’t want to cash on that film ever now. I want to keep its beauty intact. While we were making Dil Bechara, there were conversations with Sushant on collaborating again soon. I’m someone who likes working with the same people I’ve worked in the past with as is the case with Ayan (Mukerji) and Ranbir (Kapoor).”

The Dil Bechara director further shared that he wanted to work with Sushant Singh Rajput on 2-4 movie films. Chhabra said, “Sometimes, we like repeating our own people because we’re more comfortable with and understand each other well. But Sushant had other plans. And we can’t beat that (fate). I’ll always remember every single moment I’ve spent with Sushant. I remember having meals with him and my mother. Both of them aren’t here now. I miss having breakfast with the two of them.”

Dil Bechara is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Exclusive: Do Aur Do Pyaar Director Shirsha Guha Thakurta On Getting Lucky With Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi’s Acting Range & More

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News