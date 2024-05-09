Richa Chadha recently had a drastic transformation as she turned Lajjo for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. Though her character arc was very small in the web series, she has been winning praise for her act. It was a 360-degree turn for her from playing a gangster Bholi Punjaban in Fukrey 3 to a tawaif in Heeramandi.

Recently, the actress, in an interview, opened up on working with female co-stars and how all women are not so supportive of each other. The discussion started when a picture of Dia Mirza rooting for Richa came out after a get-together.

Richa, in an interview with News 18, talked about how all women are not so supportive and also hinted that she has had terrible female co-stars to work with. So, the idea that women cannot be vile is flawed.

Talking about her experiences on the set, the actress said, “I’ve also had toxic co-actors constantly competing with me by not giving the right cues and cutting out the lights in scenes. I can’t say that I have had a uniform, monolithic experience. Sisterhood definitely exists, and it’s real when you build it, craft it, and nurture it. But it takes more than one person to understand and create that.”

Richa even opened up about her payments not being cleared by female producers and said, “I don’t think I subscribe to the fact that all women are saints. I’ve had some terrible experiences with female producers whose cheques bounced, and they pretend to be feminists on Twitter (now X).”

The actress continued, “I know plenty of women who are downright patriarchal and misogynist and plenty of men who are feminists. It’s not a gendered thing.” Gathering clues from her experiences, Richa Chadha straightforwardly said that it is dumb to think women cannot be vile.

For the unversed, Heeramandi stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Richa Chadha. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the web series is streaming on Netflix.

On the personal front, Richa is going to be a mother soon. The actress is married to her Fukrey co-star Ali Fazal.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Heeramandi Character Review: ‘Tawaifs’ Without Mujras, Shayara Without Urdu, Britishers Without Accent – All That Went Wrong For Bhansali!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News