From extravagant affairs to intimate gatherings, here’s a look at 10 Bollywood celebrity weddings that captured the hearts and attention of fans worldwide.

1. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

When two of Bollywood’s biggest stars tie the knot, the world takes notice. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding in November 2018 was nothing short of spectacular. From their picturesque Lake Como venue in Italy to their multiple ceremonies spanning traditional Konkani and Sindhi rituals, every detail was scrutinized and adored by fans.

2. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

This cross-continental union between Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and American pop sensation Nick Jonas was a whirlwind of romance and cultural fusion. Their wedding festivities in December 2018 included a lavish palace wedding in Jodhpur, blending Hindu and Christian traditions seamlessly.

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress, and Virat Kohli, the cricketing maestro, set the internet on fire with their hush-hush wedding in December 2017. Held in Tuscany, Italy, their private affair was a dreamy mix of elegance and simplicity, making headlines for its exclusivity and charm.

4. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Known for her fashion sense and style, Sonam Kapoor’s wedding to businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018 was a fashionista’s delight. The celebrations in Mumbai combined traditional Sikh ceremonies with Bollywood glamor, setting new trends in wedding couture and social media frenzy.

5. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding in April 2023 was a highly anticipated affair. The couple, who had been in a high-profile relationship for several years, finally tied the knot in a private ceremony attended by close family and friends. Their wedding, held at a luxurious resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan, was a blend of traditional and modern elements, with fans eagerly following every update on social media.

6. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Shahid Kapoor, the heartthrob of Bollywood, surprised fans when he tied the knot with Delhi-based Mira Rajput in July 2015. Their wedding, held in a private ceremony in Delhi, was a blend of traditional Punjabi customs and modern elegance. Despite being a low-key affair attended by close friends and family, their wedding photos and the couple’s radiant chemistry captivated fans and media alike.

7. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza’s wedding in February 2012 was a joyful union that spanned cultures and communities. The couple, who had starred together in several films, celebrated their love with both Maharashtrian and Christian ceremonies in Mumbai. Their wedding, marked by laughter, dancing, and heartfelt moments, endeared them to fans and remains a cherished memory in Bollywood’s history of celebrity marriages.

8. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai, the former Miss World, and Abhishek Bachchan, Bollywood royalty, became husband and wife in April 2007 amidst great fanfare and media frenzy. Their wedding, held at the Bachchan residence in Mumbai, was a grand affair attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and political circles. The couple’s regal attire, designed by leading fashion designers, and their fairy-tale romance captured the imagination of fans worldwide, making it one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of its time.

9. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza, known for her elegance and grace, tied the knot with businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in February 2021 in a beautiful ceremony in Mumbai. The wedding, which included a mix of traditional rituals and eco-friendly elements, showcased Dia’s commitment to sustainability and simplicity. Their intimate affair, attended by close family and friends, was a refreshing departure from the glitz and glamor usually associated with Bollywood weddings, yet it resonated deeply with fans for its heartfelt moments and Dia’s radiant bridal look.

10. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s wedding in October 2012 was a blend of Bollywood royalty and understated elegance. The couple, who had been in a relationship for several years, opted for a private ceremony in Mumbai attended by close family members. Kareena’s bridal look, featuring a traditional sharara designed by Manish Malhotra, and Saif’s classic attire reflected their understated yet regal style. Their wedding, though low-key compared to others on this list, made headlines for its simplicity and the couple’s enduring chemistry.

These 10 Bollywood celebrity weddings not only captured the imagination of fans but also set new standards for style, elegance, and celebration in the entertainment world. Each wedding, unique in its own way, continues to be remembered and celebrated, showcasing the magic and romance that Bollywood is famous for.

