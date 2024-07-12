Anant Ambani Wears 50-Carat Diamond Lion Brooch Ahead Of Lavish Wedding, Deets Inside!

The youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Anant Ambani, dazzled in a giant diamond ahead of his wedding with fiancée Radhika Merchant. The couple are set to tie the knot this weekend in Mumbai.

The billionaire heir showcased a standout piece of jewellery during the three-day celebration. He wore a custom-made lion brooch adorned with jewels, featuring a spectacular diamond exceeding 50 carats. Lorraine Schwartz designed the brooch. She shared the photos on Instagram, including images of Anant wearing the brooch and snapshots of the brooch during its creation.

She wrote, “I am so excited about the upcoming wedding of this amazing couple, Radhika and Anant. I especially enjoyed working on the vivid yellow diamond Lion brooch for Anant at their pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. It was spectacular, and their love for the animals at their incredible animal sanctuary #vantara was inspiring. I was truly in owe! It was a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

The jewels in the brooch are a combination of diamonds and emeralds and are made with “vivid yellow diamonds.” Schwartz revealed that the piece had a “50+ carat colourless white diamond hanging from the mouth, and the eyes are made of emeralds, which are known to be a spiritual stone with healing powers and good luck.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorraine Schwartz (@lorraineschwartz)

Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities in March in Jamnagar, Gujrat, were nothing short of everything, including lavish outfits, celebrities from around the world, including Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Rihanna, Mark Zuckerberg, and others, and plenty of jewels. On the second day of the event, guests experienced the couple’s love of animals firsthand with a visit to their animal rescue. On the third day, the guests were “surrounded by the wonders of nature” during a “tusker trails” event and got up close with reptiles, elephants, and big cats.

Anant is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. The company specializes in telecom, oil and gas, retail, and financial services. According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani’s estimated net worth is $116 billion.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of wealthy businessman Viren Merchant, the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Encore Healthcare Private Limited. The couple is set to marry on July 12.

