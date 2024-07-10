Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities are all that people could talk about, and rightfully so. The celebs look gorgeous, putting their fashion foot forward, but the stars are obviously Radhika and Anant! The bride-to-be’s Haldi outfit is possibly every girl’s dream. Scroll below to glance at the gorgeous Radhika Merchant in her dreamy attire for the ceremony.

Once again, several Bollywood celebs attended the Haldi ceremony, including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, Boney Kapoor, and others. They were appropriately dressed for the occasion and looked jaw-droppingly beautiful.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding is turning out to be the wedding of the decade and is the perfect example of a big fat Indian wedding. The couple’s outfits will be remembered in fashion for a long time. Radhika’s attire for her Haldi ceremony is straight out of a fairytale with its floral dupatta and countless Tagar Kalis. According to News 18, Radhika was styled by celebrity fashion stylist Rhea Kapoor. She wore a bright yellow embroidered lehenga set by Anamika Khanna. But the highlight was her stunning floral dupatta.

Radhika Merchant’s floral tagar jaal dupatta was adorned with more than ninety genda flowers [Marigold] and thousands of individual Tagar Kalis designed by the Floral Art design studio. The jewelry was also made from freshly plucked white Tagar Kalis, and the accessories included earrings, a double necklace, haath phool, and Kaleeras—all made from flowers using tassel strings.

Floral Art’s founder, Srishti Kapur, elaborately described Radhika Merchant’s floral accessories and the dupatta. She said, “Radhika’s [Merchant] ensemble featured a fresh floral tagar jaal dupatta adorned with over 90 genda flowers and thousands of individual Tagar kalis. The accompanying jewelry, crafted from fresh white Tagar Kalis, yellow button daisy, and Thai rui flower, included earrings, tops adorned with tassel strings, a double necklace, haath phool, and floral Kaleeras, all designed to complement the floral theme perfectly.”

She also spoke about the challenging part of it and added, “Crafting Radhika’s Fresh Floral Tagar Jaal Dupatta was a labor of love and artistry. Each flower was meticulously arranged to create a seamless cascade of tagar kalis and genda blooms, embodying timeless elegance and natural beauty. It required an entire night and our entire team of artisans to bring Rhea and Radhika’s vision to life. It was undoubtedly the most challenging yet exhilarating 24 hours for us.” Radhika Merchant’s celebrity stylist, Rhea Kapoor, posted the pictures on her social media account, and you can have a look at them here:

In the post, Radhika Merchant was also seen wearing a designer red lehenga by Anamika Khanna. It featured heavy embroidery with shimmering detailing.

For more updates on Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding, stay tuned to Koimoi!

