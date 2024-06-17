Diljit Dosanjh fans are all over the world. People love his music and his movies, too. In March, the actor-singer impressed everyone with his remarkable performance in ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. Dosanjh also won hearts with his special appearance in Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon’s Crew.

When it comes to music, Diljit Dosanjh’s songs often top the chartbusters. The singer also performed at Coachella. Some of Diljit’s popular songs are Lover, Magic, Ek Kudi, Love Ya, Naina, and many more. In an interview, the Udta Punjab actor was asked why he doesn’t make many Hindi songs.

Diljit Dosanjh On Not Singing Hindi Songs

In an interaction, the Amar Singh Chamkila star talked about his friend’s reaction when he performed at Coachella. “When I had gone to Coachella, a friend of mine had told me that ‘you are not realizing that it was the first time Punjabi was spoken on the world stage.’ That thought got ingrained in my mind, and it automatically came out on stage; I didn’t say it consciously.”

Further, in the same interview with Raj Shamani, Diljit Dosanjh spoke about his struggle to make Hindi songs. “It’s not like I am singing Hindi songs, and the whole of India is listening to me. I always spoke Punjabi, but due to Hindi films, I started speaking in Hindi. I cannot make Hindi songs by myself. Even ‘Naina’ in Crew happened because Rhea Kapoor made me do it. Otherwise, I cannot make Hindi songs. I told her I could not make songs for Bollywood; I didn’t know how to do it, but she pursued me for a year. At that time, I was working on an album, and she would ask me every ten days where the song was. It was she who brought that song to life through me,” said the Crew star.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is all set to entertain his fans with the third release of 2024 – Jatt & Juliet 3. The film also stars Neeru Bajwa in the lead role. Directed by Jagdeep Sidhu, the film is slated to release in theatres on June 27, 2024.

Must Read: Ammy Virk Explains Diljit Dosanjh’s POV On Keeping His Family Hidden, “There Is Some Enmity, Our Families Shouldn’t Have To Suffer”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News