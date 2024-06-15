Karan Johar’s coffee couch is probably the most vulnerable yet the most controversial space for Bollywood celebrities, where they have spoken about the good, the bad, and the ugly. However, none of it might be the gospel truth. And it was on this very couch when Kartik Aaryan once called out Baadshah for belittling him on the same show.

So, in one of the episodes of Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar asked the Chandu Champion actor to name one overrated actor in the industry, and he refused to do so, saying, he is just stepping his foot in the industry.

Kartik Aaryan further denied calling anyone overrated since he did not believe in unfair and unjust name-calling. He told the filmmaker, “Abhi abhi chalu kiya hoon kaam. Kisi ko overrated bolna matlab…” Karan Johar snapped in between and told the actor, “People have called you overrated on this couch!”

Kartik asked Karan Johar to name the so called people who called him overrated and the filmmaker dropped the name – “Badshah called you overrated.” However, Kartik was a little surprised and perplexed on the name reveal and he had a reason to react the way he did.

Kartik Aaryan did not hesitate to burst Badshah‘s hypocrisy on National Television and said, “Badshah called me overrated? (looking shocked). I really appreciate his music, and he is the one who called me and said after Sonu, Paaji, I love your work, and I loved Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and meri poori family aapki fan hai.”

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor further said, “I don’t know why he (Badshah) said that but I really love his music, and I seriously appreciate it.”

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan is currently receiving a lot of love for Chandu Champion, where he plays paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar on screen. He has also patched up with Karan Johar after a fallout over Dostana 2, and the two are working together on a fresh project.

