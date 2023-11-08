Rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, and there’s no denying that. After becoming an illustrious personality in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry, he made headlines for his rivalry with Mafia Mundeer band member Honey Singh. Some time back, he grabbed netizens’ attention with his latest song, ‘Gone Girl,’ which allegedly took a jibe at Singh, who took a break from the music due to some personal reasons.

In today’s throwback story, we bring you videos of Badshah, where he’s talking about the inspiration he got for his stage name before and after he gained fame and success. The videos are being shared widely by social media users for interesting reasons. Scroll down for details.

The clip opens with Badshah speaking about his stage name and saying, “Shah Rukh Khan sahab ka bahut bada fan hoon. Toh jab main apne liye stage name dundh raha tha, tab unki film aayi thi Badshah, toh maine socha Badshah rakh lete hain.” Later, another clip opens, and it seems to be from his early days in the industry.

During an interview with a Punjabi channel, he had said, “Honey Singh told me “you live like a Badshah,” because whenever you want, you pick up the phone, and whenever you feel like you get up. This is how Badshah was finalized.” Watch it below:

Ever since the video surfaced on the web, Badshah has been called out for his double standards and changed stances at different times. A fan wrote, “Dono v true ho sakte he hn ye socha kya? Maybe he was called badshah and like srks badshah so he named himself that.”

While another said, “Nope, there are multiple old interviews in which other Punjabi singers including badshah have claimed that honey Singh named him badshah… for srk reason,that’s pure lie just to act relatable in bwood.”

A third one wrote, “Every one in the beginning is negative about himself, doesn’t think that he’s capable of doing things at big scale. Look at the latter video , the way he’s sitting, he’s not confident enough about himself but in the first part of the video, how confident he seems. Moral of the comment: you don’t know how big u can be in your one life.”

Meanwhile, Badshah has allegedly been at loggerheads with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Earlier, he was in the news for taking a jibe at the Kalakaar singer for singing “Bata do na kiska comeback nahi ho raha,” in his song.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Badshah’s changed statements about his stage name? Do let us know.

