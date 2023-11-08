Salman Khan is all set to return as Tiger with the third installment of the much-loved franchise, which is all set to make a comeback after six years. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film co-stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the key roles, it is slated to hit the big screens this Sunday, i.e., on the occasion of Diwali, 2023. While there are rumors of Tiger 3 already breaking records at the box office with its advance booking, we recently stumbled upon Akshay Kumar’s old interview where he’s seen hailing Ghajini for smashing the 100-crore mark.

The interview goes back to 2012 when Khiladi Kumar was riding high on the successful release of his two films ‘Rowdy Rathore’ and ‘Housefull 2’. At that time, speaking about the box office performances of Bollywood films, Akki had said that actors need to live up to audience expectations every day in the industry.

In an interview, Akshay Kumar once reacted to the 100-crore mark crossed by Aamir Khan’s Ghajini. Hailing the actor, he said that Khan has set the standards high. Indian Express quoted Akshay saying, “Forget the monkey, I feel like I have been carrying King Kong on my back ever since the release of that first film (Ghajini), which smashed the 100 crore mark a few years back. Aamir has set some high standards. In this industry, it’s never about what you have accomplished in the past. If you are not breaking records or setting trends today, you are in trouble.”

He had further added, “One has to stay in the game for it’s a hard monkey chain to climb if you don’t. Moreover, there is no such thing as free bananas in this line of business. I know that without a blink of an eye, my happiness can be taken away from me at any moment. This is how nature works.”

Well, Aamir Khan has really set the trends in the past and how. After Ghajini crossed the 100-crore mark, his other film ‘Dangal’ entered the prestigious 300-crore club, setting box offices on fire across the globe and setting the standards high in the truest sense.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has some interesting projects on his plate. After OMG 2 and Mission Raniganj, he has Soorarai Pottru remake, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sky Force, Shakara, and Singham Again in the pipeline.

On the other hand, after the debacle of Laal Singh Chaddha, the trendsetter Aamir Khan, is yet to announce his next, officially. He’s currently caught up with the pre-wedding festivities of his daughter, Ira Khan.

