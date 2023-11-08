Tiger 3 is all set to explode in theatres this Sunday onwards, and we’re geared up to witness earth-shattering numbers at the box office. While the buzz is going to the next level with each passing day, the latest breaking news about the film has taken everyone by surprise. It is learned that the duration of the film has been increased by adding additional footage. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the upcoming spy thriller marks the return of Salman Khan as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger, and Katrina Kaif as Zoya. In addition to this, Emraan Hashmi has also joined the threequel as a baddie. Apart from this exciting trio, there are some other reasons that have increased the ground-level hype of the biggie.

As we all know, Tiger 3 will be featuring the cameo appearance of Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan. In Pathaan, Salman blasted the big screen with his cameo as Tiger, and now, Shah Rukh is ready to set the big screen on fire with his special reunion. While this cameo itself is enough to drive the masses crazy, YRF is leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a memorable treat.

A few days back, it was learned that Hrithik Roshan will be seen in a cameo as War’s Kabir, and this news left everyone surprised as it has been a well-kept secret by YRF. While the pre-release euphoria continues to build up, the latest development states that Tiger 3’s run time has increased by over 2 minutes as the studio has added additional footage.

This is indeed big news, and now there’s a curiosity to know what this additional footage of Tiger 3 will offer. While the discussion is in full swing on social media, some wild rumors suggest that after Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR is going to appear in a cameo role in this Salman Khan starrer. And yes, there’s a high chance it might turn out to be true.

As Jr NTR will be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan, YRF might have planned to tease the audience with his cameo appearance, giving a glimpse of his character. And with Hrithik already appearing in Tiger 3, one can also expect NTR to be in the biggie.

Until the film hits theatres on 12th November, such rumors will continue to leave the internet flooded, so let’s wait for that big day.

