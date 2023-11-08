Salman Khan is gearing up for another Diwali release in 2023 with Tiger 3. Over the years, the actors have majorly ruled the box office during Eid, leaving Diwali for the rest of the superstars. However, this year, he decided to rule two of the greatest festivals in India. While his fans celebrated Eid with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, they will now enjoy Tiger 3 in the theatres.

Interestingly, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and was initially rumored to be a Diwali release, while the Spy Universe Tiger threequel was supposed to be an Eid release. However, after Yash Raj Films tasted phenomenal success with Pathaan this year, Tiger threequel was pushed to Diwali.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are gearing up to rule the box office and bring back the lost Dhamaka charm, which would lead to blockbusters Diwali at the Box Office for Bollywood films. However, post-Corona, it has been a dry spell on Diwali.

Akshay Kumar initially tried to bring back the audiences in the theatres with Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, but the film managed to stay successful, not earning a clean hit tag. In fact, after Sooryanvanshi, the year 2022 saw horrible box office disasters in Ram Setu and Thank God.

Salman Khan’s last appearance at the Diwali Box Office window was in 2015 with Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and the film did wonderful business. All the advance booking reports suggest that Bhaijaan is all set to reclaim Diwali’s lost glory with Boombastic numbers.

Check out all the successful releases on Diwali in Bollywood since 2011.

2011 – Ra.One

Collection – 118 Crore

Verdict – Plus

2012 – Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Collection – 120.65 Crore

Verdict – Super Hit

2012 – Son Of Sardaar

Collection – 105.03 Crore

Verdict – Hit

2013 – Krrish 3

Collection – 240 Crore

Verdict – Hit

2014 – Happy New Year

Collection – 203 Crore

Verdict – Plus

2015 – Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Collection – 207.4 Crore

Verdict – Hit

2016 – Shivaay

Collection – 100.35 Crore

Verdict – Average

2016 – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Collection – 112.5 Crore

Verdict – Plus

2017 – Golmaal Again

Collection – 205.72 Crore

Verdict – Super Hit

2017 – Secret Superstar

Collection – 62 Crore

Verdict – Hit

2019 – Housefull 4

Collection – 206 Crore

Verdict – Hit

2021 – Sooryavanshi

Collection – 195.04 Crore

Verdict – Plus

