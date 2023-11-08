Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 at the box office. The film also stars Katrina Kaif as a Pakistani spy, Zoya, and Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist Aatish. Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger Threequel is performing like a beast at the advance booking ticket window. The film has sold 1.01 lakh tickets till now.

With 4 days left to release, the film is picking up pace at a superb level. However, the Spy Universe film is still lagging way behind the other Spy World, which was introduced this year – Pathaan. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, the film performed like a monster at the ticket window.

While Tiger 3, with 1.01 lakh tickets sold at the National cinema chains, has surpassed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani‘s ticket sales for day 1 by a huge margin, it eyes Gadar 2’s advance booking ticket sales record for day 1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani registered an advance booking of 80.5K ticket sales for day 1 at the National cinema chains.

Now, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will aim to beat Gadar 2’s 274K ticket sales for the opening day at the National Cinema chains. While this number seems achievable for Tiger 3, it will have to perform at a very fast pace to beat Adipurush’s Hindi version’s ticket sales of 2.85 lakh at the ticket window for the opening day.

However, if Tiger 3 performs some magic, only then will it be able to match the unimaginable numbers secured by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Pathaan, who have registered the maximum number of ticket sales in the advance booking at the National Cinema chains for day 1.

While Jawan has sold 5.57 lakh tickets, Pathaan registered 5.56 lakh ticket sales. Salman Khan needs to match these numbers if not beat them, in order to enter the top three ticket sales of this year.

For the unversed, Tiger 3 is the third installment of a Spy World, which was created by Kabir Khan initially with Ek The Tiger and was followed by a sequel, Tiger Zinda Hai, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The film will also have two other spies from two different spy worlds – Shah Rukh Khan as Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan as Kabir from War, and the three would eventually lead to a bigger and better Spy Universe. Tiger 3 is releasing on November 12, Diwali.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

