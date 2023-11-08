Leo has emerged as a big blockbuster at the box office and a milestone in the history of Tamil cinema. Not just the original Tamil version, but the film has also managed to shine in its dubbed versions, and among all, the Hindi dubbed version has been the biggest surprise. In the latest update, it has surpassed the Hindi lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Kabali. Keep reading to know more!

The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has turned out to be a much-needed success for Vijay, as he, despite being a known face in the Hindi belt, failed to enjoy any theatrical success. His Master earned fair numbers amid the COVID-19 scare but wasn’t a success story. His Beast and Varisu also failed to impress with its Hindi numbers.

In the case of Leo, there was a genuine interest among the audience due to the hype of LCU (Lokesh Cinematic Universe). We saw this interest getting reflected in numbers as despite zero promotions for the Hindi dubbed version, the collection of 18.95 crores came in during the extended opening week. Now, as per the latest update, another feat has been achieved by the film.

Leo (Hindi) has earned 28.10 crores net at the Indian box office in 19 days. With this, it has surpassed the Hindi lifetime of Rajinikanth’s Kabali, which had raked in 28 crores net back in 2016. The Thalapathy Vijay starrer has made a smashing entry in the list of highest-earning Hindi dubbed versions of South films and has been placed in the 10th position, pushing Kabali out of the top 10.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi dubbed versions of South films at the Indian box office:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores RRR – 277 crores 2.0 – 188 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 120 crores Pushpa – 106 crores Kantara – 81.10 crores KGF Chapter 1 – 44.09 crores Karthikeya 2 – 30 crores Leo – 28.10 crores

Meanwhile, as per the recent update, Leo has earned 574.81 crores gross at the worldwide box office, including 388.81 crores gross from India and 186 crores gross from overseas. Before wrapping up the lifetime theatrical run, the film is expected to join the 600 crore club and become the 3rd Tamil film to do so.

