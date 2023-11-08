Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi in the lead, is only four days away from its big release. The action-thriller will witness the crossover with Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir from War, marking a massive event in YRF’s spy universe. The buzz is huge, and below are the advance booking updates for Day 1.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also stars Kumud Mishra, Ranveer Shorey, Riddhi Dogra, Revathi, and Vishal Jethwa, among others. As the title suggests, it is the third outing of Salman Khan’s franchise after the box office successes – Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 is ditching the usual Friday release and will be arriving at the theatres on the occasion of Diwali, i.e., on Sunday.

As per the latest box office updates flowing in, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi‘s film has witnessed further growth in advance booking on Day 1. Tiger 3 now stands at 8.32 crores gross (excluding blocked tickets). It has sold 2.90 lakh+ tickets so far.

While the graph is continuously moving upwards, beating Pathaan’s 32.43 crores advance booking collections on opening day looks like a tough challenge. Unless there’s a sudden surge in bookings as the film gets closer to its big release, Tiger 3 will be missing that milestone by a considerable margin.

Director Maneesh Sharma recently teased fans while talking about the ‘world-class’ action sequences in his upcoming film. Salman Khan’s film will be competing with some Hollywood biggies in terms of its cinematography, as it will be a visual spectacle.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, has also been making a lot of noise as she returns to her loveable role as Zoya. Her ‘towel scene’ from the trailer has left fans drooling!

Meanwhile, the third installment of the Tiger franchise is the fifth outing in the YRF spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. The sequel of Hrithik Roshan’s film is already in the working while Shah Rukh Khan is busy with Dunki and will need some time before he gets back to his spy role.

Tiger 3 releases on November 12 in IMAX, 4DX, and other premium formats.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

