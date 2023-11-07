12th Fail is continuing its winning run. The Vikrant Massey starrer had good growth over the weekend, with Sunday scoring over the 3 crores mark despite the India v/s South Africa match. Now, on the weekdays of the second week too, the film has been performing well, what with the 1 crore mark being breached all over again. In fact, the collections stay on to be greater than the first day numbers of 1.10 crores and that’s a feat in itself.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed film brought in 1.31 crores more and that’s a good number all over again. On Friday, the film had brought in 1.75 crores, so the drop is still much lesser than 50%. Last week, the collections increased on a day by day basis, so that won’t really be the case now and they would rather stay on to be steady.

In fact, if the collections of 12th Fail end up increasing by any chance, then that would be a really major feat, though it would be better to keep expectations in check and only hope that the 1 crore mark is crossed right till Thursday.

The Vikrant Massey starrer has now collected 22.76 crores already and the 30 crores mark would be a breeze for it. 12th Fail will continue to score right till Saturday and even though Tiger 3 will arrive on Sunday, the jerk felt won’t be huge since it is anyways playing on a lower scale. This one is an above average affair already and is on the same lines as Rajkummar Rao’s Newton which had a lifetime score of 22.80 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

