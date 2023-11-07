Who would miss the chance to watch Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan in a single frame? YRF has turned into a marketing genius, and the buzz for Tiger 3 is at par! The results are quite evident in the advance booking trends for Day 1, and below are all the details you need!

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the leading roles. The action-thriller is the fifth installment in the YRF’s spy universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

Tiger 3 is arriving on the big screens on the occasion of Diwali. Unlike the Friday scenes, Salman Khan starrer will release at the theatres on Sunday, November 12. As per the latest box office updates flowing in, it has added a total of 6.95 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) to its advance booking collections for Day 1.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi starrer have sold 2.28 lakh+ tickets across the nation. With five days still to go, it looks like Tiger 3 is set for a phenomenal start and is sure to create havoc at the ticket windows.

It is Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan from the YRF Spy universe that previously knocked it out of the park with advance booking collections of 32.43 crores gross. Tiger 3 is aiming to beat that number. It’s going to be a tough one, but the power of superstar Salman Khan will also be seen in the coming days.

The third installment of the Tiger franchise will introduce Hrithik’s connection to the spy universe. We have seen him in the role of Kabir in War, but this will be the first time he will share the screen with Tiger and Pathaan.

Tiger 3 also stars Revathi, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra, and Ranvir Shorey, among others, in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, several reports available online have claimed that Salman Khan could take home a massive sum of 200 crores+ like Shah Rukh Khan did with Pathaan if Tiger 3 manages to follow the same route and turns out a blockbuster at the box office. While the film could milk the most during the Diwali holidays, it is also to be noted that the footfalls initially could be impacted due to the festivities all across the nation.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

