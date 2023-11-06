Japanese kaiju film Godzilla Minus One is one of the much-awaited films of the year. The film, which was released on Friday last week, witnessed a monumental success at the box office. In just three days, the film has raked up huge numbers at the ticket windows.

Guided by the visionary direction of Takashi Yamazaki, this latest film has surged into record-breaking territory, securing the distinction of achieving the most significant IMAX opening ever for a Japanese live-action film within its home turf. Scroll down to know more.

Godzilla Minus One debuted in Japan on November 3, 2023, coinciding with Godzilla Day, which commemorates the original release of the first Godzilla film on November 3, 1954. The new film also served as the closing feature of this year’s Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF), screened last Wednesday.

TOHO report revealed that Takashi Yamazaki’s latest addition to TOHO’s Godzilla franchise has already generated impressive results at the Japanese box office. In just three days, the film sold 640,000 tickets, amounting to 1.04 billion yen (approximately US$6.95 million). These figures represent a remarkable 14.7% increase in ticket sales and a notable 22.8% boost in earnings when compared to the previous live-action Japanese Godzilla film, Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi’s “Shin Godzilla,” released in 2016.

Notably, Godzilla Minus One achieved an astounding $1.2 million from a limited selection of 49 IMAX screens. These remarkable figures not only secure its status as the most successful Japanese live-action IMAX debut but also position it among the elite in terms of live-action and local title openings in Japan‘s cinematic history.

According to Collider, Takashi Yamazaki’s directorial venture was launched in a widespread release across Japan, gracing over 500 theaters, marking one of the most extensive distributions for a film in the country. This expansive cinematic experience was further enhanced by immersive screening formats, including IMAX, 4DX, ScreenX, and Dolby Cinema.

Impressively, Godzilla Minus One has earned a commendable 7.7 rating on IMDb. As it sets its sights on international recognition, the film is gearing up for its Los Angeles premiere on November 10. North American audiences can anticipate its release in over a thousand theaters on December 1.

The enduring legacy of Godzilla encompasses a vast cinematic journey, spanning a remarkable 37 films, tracing its origins back to its monumental debut in 1954.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

