After a superb last weekend, this Friday to Sunday frame turned out to be one of the dull weekends at the North American box office. While Five Nights At Freddy’s has already emerged as a huge success, it saw a brutal drop of over 70% in the collection coming in. On the other hand, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour and Killers Of The Flower Moon added decent numbers. Keep reading to know more!

Released ahead of Halloween, the Josh Hutcherson and Elizabeth Lail starrer opened with fantastic numbers in the domestic market, and it was an impressive total considering the fact that the film is a hybrid release, leading to its arrival in theatres as well as on the OTT platform simultaneously. But now, the same release model has taken a toll this weekend.

During the opening weekend, Five Nights At Freddy’s surpassed everyone’s expectations and added a huge total of $80 million at the North American box office. With these numbers alone, the film turned out to be a commercial success as the budget was just $20 million. During this weekend, the performance dropped more than anyone expected, as a decline of 76% was registered.

As per Variety’s report, Five Nights At Freddy’s earned $19.4 million, taking the grand total to $113.6 million at the domestic box office. It is being said that the film’s theatrical post-Halloween has been severely impacted due to its availability on Peacock. Still, it’s one of the biggest successes of 2023 if returns are considered and has also emerged as the highest-grossing horror flick of 2023 by surpassing Scream VI’s $108.16 million.

At the worldwide box office, Five Nights At Freddy’s stands at a gigantic total of $217 million.

Coming to Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert film churned out decent numbers during its 4th weekend. By earning another $13.5 million, it was the second-best performing film after Five Nights At Freddy’s in North American theatres during the weekend. As of now, it stands at a domestic total of $165.9 million, and globally, it has earned a whopping $231 million so far.

If compared with Michael Jackson‘s This Is It ($261.18 million), Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is just $30.18 million away. This distance isn’t that huge, but since The Marvels is arriving on 10th November, it’ll be interesting to see if The Eras Tour becomes the highest-grossing concert film in the lifetime run.

Speaking about Martin Scorsese‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon, it added $7 million this weekend, taking the domestic collection to $52 million and the global collection to $119 million.

