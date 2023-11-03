After the Halloween season, the next big lucrative period for Hollywood is Thanksgiving. Arriving during the auspicious occasion are Wish and Napoleon, which are releasing on the eve of Thanksgiving Day. With still 19 days to go, the box office projection is already in for both biggies, and here’s how much they are expected to earn during the opening weekend!

The temporary dry spell at the North American box office was ended by Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which brought smashing numbers and created records for the genre of concert films. After that, even Halloween turned out to be good, with Five Nights at Freddy’s performing really well in the domestic market, and it has broken several records already.

Now, on the eve of Thanksgiving Day, Disney’s Wish is releasing in theatres, and going by the good pre-release buzz on the ground level, the film is expected to open well. Scheduled to release on Wednesday (22nd November), the animated flick enjoys an extended opening weekend of 5 days. During this period, it is expected to rake in $50+ million from the North American theatres, as per Deadline.

If this projection comes true, Wish will record the biggest debut for an original animated film since Coco. Released in 2017, Coco was also backed by Disney and earned $72.9 million during the Thanksgiving period. As per the tracking done, the film is enjoying hype among families and female audiences. In the past, we have seen films showing jumps in projections as they get near the release date, so it’ll be interesting to see if this animated biggie shows any growth over the next few days.

Coming to another Thanksgiving release, Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon is the second wide theatrical release for Apple after Killers Of The Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. During the extended opening weekend starting from 22nd November, the film is expected to earn $24+ million at the North American box office.

Napoleon is enjoying interest among males of young and old age; it is expected to grow further in projections in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Martin Scorsese Vs Joe Russo’s ‘Box Office’ Debate: Delivering A $134 Million Film (Inflation Adjusted) In 1976, Marty’s One Film Total Is Russo Brothers’ Career Total Outside Marvel, Avengers – Fun Stats Inside!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News