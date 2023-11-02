Over the years, we have seen several Hollywood franchises shaping up really well. Not just a money-minting machine, but they have also entertained the audience thoroughly, and one such is MonsterVerse. It started 8 years ago and features the fictional creatures Godzilla and King Kong. Over the years, it turned out to be a super-successful series at the worldwide box office, and below is all you need to know!

The franchise kickstarted way back in 2014 when Godzilla was released in theatres. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film featured Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ken Watanabe, Elizabeth Olsen, and others in key roles. Upon its release, the biggie opened to positive reviews from critics and enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth. It was a huge success at the worldwide box office, with a collection of $524.97 million.

After this super success, things got huge, with even the budget of the film getting higher. Released in 2017, Kong: Skull Island served as a reboot of the King Kong franchise and a second film in Monsterverse. It featured names like Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brie Larson. The biggie enjoyed critical acclaim upon its release and went on to emerge as another success in MonsterVerse. It remains the highest-grosser of the franchise, with a worldwide collection of $568.65 million.

Once again, new faces joined MonsterVerse, and the makers decided to push the standards by increasing the budget. Starring Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, and others, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters wasn’t lucky enough to garner positive reviews, unlike the first two installments. It served as a sequel to 2014’s Godzilla and received negative to mixed reviews from critics. Due to the heavy cost involved, King Of The Monsters eventually turned out to be a failure. It earned $387.30 million globally.

Last on the list is Godzilla VS Kong, which was released in 2021. It served as a sequel to Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and managed to receive critical acclaim. Starring Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, and others, the film was released during the COVID-19 pandemic and still did a business of $470.11 million at the worldwide box office. While the number isn’t that big, making a profit during the pandemic is itself an impressive feat to be achieved.

Meanwhile, the next installment of MonsterVerse, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, is expected to arrive in April 2024. Let’s see how it performs at the worldwide box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

