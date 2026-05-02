Hokum, a supernatural horror film directed by Damian McCarthy and starring Adam Scott, has earned decent numbers from previews at the North American box office. The movie has surpassed the previous collection of Immaculate, achieving a significant feat for Neon Studio releases. It is up against tentpole and multistarrer releases at the box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The supernatural horror film features Peter Coonan, David Wilmot, Florence Ordesh, Michael Patric, Will O’Connell, Brendan Conroy, and Austin Amelio in crucial roles. The Adam Scott starrer received strong ratings on Rotten Tomatoes from the critics and audience. The critics said, “A classic haunted house story enriched with atmospheric folklore and perfectly-timed shocks, Hokum further solidifies writer-director Damian McCarthy as a modern master of horror.”

Hokum records the 2nd biggest preview collection for Neon studio

According to Luiz Fernando‘s report, Adam Scott’s Hokum has collected $900k at the domestic box office from the Thursday previews. It has beaten Immaculate’s $415k from the Thursday previews. It has recorded the 2nd biggest preview collection ever for a Neon release in North America. The previews collection is only below Longlegs’ $3 million Thursday previews in 2024.

How much is the film tracking to collect on its opening weekend?

The film is facing giants like The Devil Wears Prada 2, which is also releasing this weekend, and Michael is in its second frame. Thus, achieving the top 2 spots in the domestic rankings is out of the picture. The supernatural horror is tracking to gross between $6 million and $8 million on its opening weekend in North America, which could be one of the biggest opening weekends ever for Neon.

What is the film about?

The story follows novelist Ohm Bauman (Adam Scott), who retreats to a remote inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, only to become consumed by tales of a witch haunting the honeymoon suite. As disturbing visions intensify and a shocking disappearance unfolds, he is forced to confront the darkest corners of his past. Hokum was released on May 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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