Margot Robbie is one diva who can take away all your blues with that instant smile. The actress wears that smile on her face like an accessory taking all the attention from all the f*ck ups away. One such mishap was when the Barbie actor suffered a wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet of her film Legend of Tarzan premiere night in 2016.

Robbie made an appearance in a classic, embroidered sheer gown; she experienced a nightmare as her dress popped open when the zip of her gown broke. However, the actress kept her calm, holding the dress from the back, giving her beautiful smile to the paps.

But her Tarzan co-star Alexander Skarsgard was quick enough to come to her rescue. Alexander stood behind Margot Robbie, carefully attaching the zip of her gown and assisting the actress slowly till she was sure that she was good to go.

Margot, who was 25, handled the situation with utmost ease and panache despite the fact that her dress with an open back, high thigh slit and sheer panel could bring a lot of stress! Brownie points for keeping the smile intact all this while, when her co-star was trying to figure out the back panel of her unzipped dress.

A video of this mishap was shared on the Youtube channel Entertainment Tonight then, and users applauded the chivalry and calm of the two actors. A user wrote, “He is such a gentleman. With Nicole Kidman and with Margot Robbie.” Another user wrote, ” He is not just beautiful on the outside but inside too.” A user loved Margot and admitted, “I’m in love with this woman. God, she is gorgeous.”

Many comments wished for the actors to turn into a couple. A comment read, “Oh, just date already.” Another user wrote, “They would be so cute together..” A third user wrote, “Goals.”

You can watch the video here.

The Legend of Tarzan starred Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie in the lead as Tarzan and Jane Porter. The film released in 2016 and it tanked at the Box Office.

