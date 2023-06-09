Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were the “It” couple of Hollywood in the ‘90s. On the professional front, the two even starred together in three films. On the personal, Tom and Nicole adopted two kids, Isabella and Connor Cruise, in 1992 and 1995, respectively. However, things soon went downhill as they headed for an unfortunate divorce. It was reported earlier that Nicole apparently begged Tom to reconsider their divorce. The entire mess came at a time when the actress was grieving over her miscarriage. Scroll down to read the details.

For the unversed, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman first met on the set of Days of Thunder in 1989 and got married in 1990. Yes, that’s how quick it was. The two for the last time worked in Stanley Kubrick’s erotic thriller Eyes Wide Shut. Tom and Nicole’s marriage ended in 2001.

Speaking of their trouble in paradise, as per a report in The Mirror, Nicole Kidman via DuJour magazine said, “I thought our life together was perfect. It took me a very long time to heal. It was a shock to my system.” Shedding light on their divorce, a rep revealed in a statement that “This divorce was not her decision. Tom made the move” adding, “Nicole is in a state of shock.” According to the publication, the divorce papers at the time revealed that Nicole begged Tom to think and re-evaluate the situation. However, the papers at the time revealed, “Tom said his decision was final and he departed the parties.” She “protested [Cruise’s] intention to dissolve their marriage and urged him not to leave but to enter marriage counseling with her, or take other steps to address whatever problems may have existed in their marriage…Tom said his decision was final and he departed the parties’ home.”

Tom Cruise, as per the documents, claimed that their marriage had broken down in December 2000, but Nicole disputed his timeline. She, on the other hand, said that they had celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with friends on December 24 and “had still been intimate, resulting in a pregnancy that she tragically lost.”

In a different interview, Nicole Kidman spoke about her miscarriage saying, “I had a miscarriage at the end of my marriage.” While shedding light on her fertility struggles, Nicole at the time revealed their attempts to start a family was overshadowed by grief after she suffered an “incredibly traumatic” ectopic pregnancy at the start of their marriage.

In a 2018 interview, the Batman Forever actress spoke about the miscarriage saying, “That yearning. It’s a huge, aching yearning. And the loss! The loss of a miscarriage is not talked about enough. That’s massive grief to certain women. There’s an enormous amount of pain.”

She added, “From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies. And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic. And that’s when it came that we would adopt Bella.”

