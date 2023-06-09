Leonardo DiCaprio has a notorious reputation when it comes to dating and is a running gag on social media, but there’s denying to the fact that the actor is blessed with some amazing talents in the field of his art. He has made millions of fans over the years, and by now, we are pretty familiar to the lengths fans would go to for their favourite actors. Leo was once a victim of a stalker fan, and it was pretty painful for the star.

Leo is one of the most eligible bachelors in tinsel town as of now since his relationship status is more fickle than the wind, but one name that keeps coming back is that of supermodel Gigi Hadid. It was previously reported that Gigi and Leo are keeping it casual, but that fazed out soon as well; however, there were still linkup rumours around the two as reports claimed Leo and Gigi hung out together where they got spotted together.

But let’s keep that aside for a moment and talk about the throwback incident when Leonardo DiCaprio was allegedly attacked by a stalker in 2005 when he was at a party by Rick Salomon, who owns a restaurant and was the ex-boyfriend of Paris Hilton. As per The Things and Leo’s rep, a woman named Aretha Wilson appeared at a time when Leo was about to leave the party unannounced and started attacking the actor. The rep said, “The actor was in Los Angeles during a short break from filming The Departed. While leaving a small private gathering, Leo was attacked by a woman who was trespassing and had repeatedly been asked to leave the property.”

The report further states that Leonardo DiCaprio was attacked by a bottle, and the woman hit him in the face, which made him suffer severe injuries as per sources had to get 17 stitches on his face, not to forget his eye was bloodshot.

Reportedly, the woman was detained, but the reason behind her would leave you baffled. Willson mistook Leo for her ex-boyfriend and did the deed. She was charged with assault using a deadly weapon and was sentenced to prison for two years.

