Lady Gaga is one unapologetic being who speaks her mind strongly enough, leaving people rather surprised, though some are not pleasant surprises. The singer-actor has already termed herself as celibate as she does not have s*x anymore. Now we bring to you another interview of Gaga where she talks about her lesbian encounters.

In an interview, Gaga confessed that she is attracted to women more than men. She even talked about her frequent visits to places where she could hook up with potential female partners and had a reason for doing so.

In an interview on the US late-night talk show ‘Watch What Happens’ in 2013, Lady Gaga was asked by a fan about dating women. The fan asked if she would date women if she had an opportunity? Gaga stunned everyone with her answer.

A Star Is Born actress said, “Well, I’ve taken a few dips in the lady pond. I like girls. I’ve said that. I know people think I just say things to be shocking, but I actually do like p*ssy. It just depends on whose p*ssy it is. For me, it’s similar to how I feel about guys.”

Lady Gaga even confessed what she likes in women, which she thinks men lack. “It’s more of an energy thing. I used to go to lesbian clubs all the time. I like them because I find lesbians to be way more daring than straight men when it comes to coming on to you. And I really like that. And it wasn’t until I found a guy that could come onto me as strong as a lesbian that I fell in love,” said the Joker actress.

Prior to this confession, in 2010, the actress-singer admitted that she is perpetually lonely for a reason. She talked about how it is her choice to stay lonely since she doesn’t trust anybody. Gaga said, “I also think I’m afraid of depleting my energy. I have this weird thing that if I sleep with someone, they’re going to take my creativity from me through my v*gina,” as quoted by Vanity Fair.

On the work front, Lady Gaga was last seen in House of Gucci as Patrizia Reggiani in 2021. She will next be seen playing Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, currently in post-production and ready to release in 2024.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

