Pete Davidson, who dated Kim Kardashian for nine months last year, seemed to have signed an NDA contract for not cracking jokes on her. A new Reddit post claimed the former Saturday Night Live (SNL) alum might no longer write mean punchlines on his former lover. It was also suggested that Pete, who got death threats from Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West, will also not make jokes about the rapper. Scroll down to know what’s happening.

For the unversed, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2021 after the social media queen made her hosting debut on SNL. The romance peaked months after Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West after six years of marriage. Pete several times got mocked by Kanye on social media and in the press.

Speaking of the latest, a Reddit post by Fauxmoi shared a screenshot of the Instagram stories of Deuxmoi where it was revealed that comedian and actor Pete Davidson may have signed an NDA to not crack jokes on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The post claimed that in one of his latest stand-up routines, the funny man only spoke about his heavy ketamine use. The post read, “Pete Davidson had a few stand-up shows in Raleigh last night and a lot of his jokes revolved around his heavy ketamine use. Didn’t mention Kim/Ye even though his opener did a few times. Was giving heavy NDA lol. Anon pls.”

Take a look:

Social media users were quick to react to the post. One user stated, “Exactly. I think it’s likely that he won’t be joking about any of his exes anytime soon. He seems to be really happy with Chase. It seems like his mental health is in a better place these days, too.”

Another stated, “Kim also dealt with her ex husband very publicly stalking and harassing her during their relationship. I could very much see a situation where Pete would not want to add to that in any way.”

One user added, “Perhaps he’s now realizing his Kim era was a major misstep for him. He lost any cool factor he had going for him getting with kim imo.” An individual shared, “This is his livelihood as a comedian so I really doubt he’s signing NDAs in his relationships.”

The next one said, “At this point it would be crazy not to.”

And, another concluded, “I think getting death threats from kanye and his braindead fans actually got to Pete. He wouldn’t want to bring that hellfire on himself by going there. He also hasnt exactly made a ton of jokes about any of his other exes. Ariana got the special because she was talking mad sh*t in a cover issue article.”

