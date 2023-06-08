Kim Kardashian has learned to “sneak around” with new partners after her split from Pete Davidson.

The 42-year-old reality star has reflected on her nine-month relationship with the 29-year-old ‘Saturday Night Live’ alumni and suggested she’d rather have a romance blossom away from the public eye to let things develop at their own pace.

On the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians’, Kim Kardashian said: “You obviously learn from every situation and the one thing I learned from last situation was the media made me feel like I was in a very serious relationship so quickly.

Kim Kardashian added, “I just want to sneak around a little bit. There’s nothing wrong with wanting to sneak!”

Kim Kardashian admitted that if she was spotted with a potential partner, she might feel pressured to make things last “a little longer” even if things aren’t going well.

She explained: “Then, if you are seen with someone then, if it’s starting to not work out, you almost have to try to make it work a little longer because you’re so embarrassed that it was so quick.”

Speaking to Scott Disick, she also opened u[ on someone new she’s been seeing, with the pair jokingly referring to him as “Drop Dead Fred”.

She told him: “He so meets the standards.”

In a confessional, producers could be heard teasing Kim as she was beaming while texting her mystery man.

A crew member joked: “That’s a lot of smiling, young lady. Is that ‘Fred?’ “

Kim confirmed it was, and the producer quipped: “Two years my a**!”

They were referring to Kim’s comments late last year when she told Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ‘Goop Podcast’: “I’m taking my time. I really do want to be single for a few years.”

She responded to the producer: “No, I’m going to be (single.)”

Another producer teased: “I know that smile.”

