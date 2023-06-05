Kanye West is one name that never goes unnoticed by his fans on social media globally. The rapper, who was previously married to reality TV star Kim Kardashian is now allegedly married to Bianca Censori, and the two never miss an opportunity to make headlines with their public appearances. Today, the couple who appeared at the church dressed OTT are now massively getting trolled online by netizens for their weird apparel choices. Scroll below to take a look.

Kanye, who now goes by the name of ‘Ye’, is a huge name in the entertainment industry worldwide. The rapper is finally divorced from his ex-wife Kim and the ex-couple shares joint custody of their four children.

Now, talking about the latest scoop on Kanye West, he made a head-turning appearance with his alleged wife, Bianca Censori, on the way to their church. The rapper pulled off an all-black look with a T-shirt stuffed with shoulder pads and matching leggings and picked a pair of shoes that looked like socks.

And if you think Kanye West’s outfit was OTT, wait till you read about Bianca Censori’s weird look. The Australian entrepreneur wore a giant nylon over a black dress and covered her face with an oversized fabric that looked like a bucket around her shoulders.

Pop Crave took to their official Twitter handle and shared their picture on the platform; take a look at it below:

Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori heading to a church service earlier today. https://t.co/AVZ8fKIZhq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 5, 2023

Reacting to Kanye West and Biance Censori’s look on social media, a user commented, “What kind of condom is that?”

Another user commented, “Is she wearing a trash can?”

A third commented, “For a guy who has designed and created multiple high end shoes/sneakers… he walks around shoeless, in public, way too often ???”

A fourth commented, “She’s rocking condom couture I guess”

A fifth commented, “Is she wearing a condom?”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Kanye West and Bianca Censori for their latest appearance in public? Tell us in the space below.

