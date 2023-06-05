Acclaimed Hollywood actress Julia Roberts starred in the 1999 hit romantic comedy flick Runaway Bride but little did she know that this would turn into a real-life situation. The only difference is that the real situation took place way before the movie’s release. This goes back to 1991 when Julia Roberts cancelled her own wedding to Kiefer Sutherland just 72 hours before the ceremony and ran off with his best friend Jason Patric. Scroll down to read more.

Julia Roberts apparently got feelings for another man when she was about to walk down the aisle with Kiefer Sutherland. The actress first met Sutherland on the set of the 1990 film Flatliners and after a brief romance, the duo planned their wedding for June 1991.

According to The Mirror, the romance between Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland heated up in 1990 while the latter was still married to his first wife, Camelia Kath. Their divorce got final later that year. Sutherland, however, was later accused of heating on Roberts with a stripper leading to several controversies at the time. Despite rocking a huge diamond engagement ring on her finger, Roberts pulled the plug on their wedding. If the reports are to be believed, Sutherland did not get the bad news from Roberts but from a mutual friend. It was later revealed that Roberts spent their actual wedding day enjoying a date with his best friend at the time, Jason Patric.

Kiefer Sutherland, in a 2016 interview, praised Julia Roberts for calling off their big day. “I think she had courage. It wasn’t what she wanted to do in the end. And I think it took a lot of courage, in amongst all of that other stuff, to be able to say, “I can’t do this,’” said the actor.

He continued, “We were both young, and we were both very much in love, we had decided that we wanted to get married, but then this other thing kind of took over.”

The Lost Boys star concluded, “She was arguably the most famous woman in the world, and this wedding that was supposed to be something between the two of us, became something so big.”

According to reports, the Oscar-winning star had bought an $8,000 custom-made dress and $425 Manolo Blahnik shoes for her wedding.

