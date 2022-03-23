Hollywood star Chris Pine’s upcoming film ‘The Contractor’, directed by Tarik Saleh, is all set to hit the screens in India on April 8.

The upcoming actioner is an enthralling ride filled with shocking twists and unexpected turns amidst the chilling locales of Eastern Europe.

‘The Contractor’ tells the story of ex-marine James Harper (Chris Pine), who is involuntarily discharged from the forces and is driven to fend for himself and his family by joining a private military organization.

While executing an operation abroad, James is betrayed and left for dead, facing the brutal challenge of escaping enemy territory alive. Will he safely return to his family or do his foes get the better of him? The film is laden with high octane stunts and combat sequences that will serve as a treat for adrenaline junkies.

Featuring Chris Pine in the lead role, ‘The Contractor’ also stars 24’s Kiefer Sutherland and ‘Hell or High Water’s Ben Foster.

The film has already generated a lot of buzz online, and if the plot is anything to go by, audiences have quite an entertainer to look forward to!

PVR Pictures release ‘The Contractor’, directed by Tarik Saleh, starring Chris Pine, Ben Foster, Kiefer Sutherland, Gillian Jacobs and Eddie Marsan, in cinemas from April 8.

