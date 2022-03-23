The release of the path-breaking Korean drama series Squid Game on Netflix changed a lot in the world of cinema and OTT in a very good way. The show that came out of a regional base and all the new faces was welcomed with open arms for its sheer brilliance in all departments. While we all are fans and cannot wait for more of it, what if we tell you that the hit show has now found a new fan in the iconic filmmaker Steven Spielberg?

For the unversed, if there are any, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game was acquired by Netflix in 2019. The show made its way to the streaming giant amid the pandemic and took the audience by storm. It stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-su, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae and Anupam Tripathi, who are all well known people now.

While the popularity has equipped the showrunners and producers to make way for new seasons, the show has found a fan in a veteran filmmaker. Steven Spielberg has appreciated the makers for changing the game and creating a short with all the unknown faces. Below is everything you need to know.

Steven Spielberg recalled how the ideology was that well known faces brought people to the theatres. The filmmaker went on to than Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer for Netflix, for backing a show with all the unknown faces and excelling at it.

As per Screenrant, Steven Spielberg said, “Squid Game comes along and changes the math entirely for all of us. Thank you, Ted. A long time ago it was domestic stars that brought the audience into movies. Today, it’s interesting, unknown people can star entire miniseries, can be in movies.”

