Justin Bieber has officially asked a judge to dismiss his defamation case against two women who accused him of s*xual assault. Bieber has had a rough past. From getting arrested over driving under influence to allegedly punching a fan, there’s a long list of his ‘bad behaviour.’

His wrong-doings in the past had also got him banned from China. The Chinese government had stated previously that though JB was a “gifted singer,” he was also a “controversial young foreign singer.” He has also been accused of several things, including s*xual assault.

However, Justin Bieber has always maintained his stature of being falsely accused. For the unversed, the Baby singer was accused in 2020 by two anonymous women – who go by ‘Danielle’ and ‘Kadi’ or ‘Khadidja’ on social media – of s*xual assault in two separate incidents in 2014 and 2015. The pop-star addressed this over social media and called them “rumours.”

Justin Bieber also called the accusations ‘outrageous lies’ and ‘factually impossible’ and has filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $20 million in damages. Now, according to TMZ, the Peaches singer is ready to move on from this and has dismissed the lawsuit. As per the report, sources close to the A-lister said that he chose to dismiss the case “because he felt he’d made his point and wanted to move on.”

Not only did Bieber call the accusations lies, but he also denied being at the locations, where the accusers claimed that the incidents happened. The singer is married to Hailey Bieber and is focusing on his music career and marriage.

Recently, Hailey Bieber had a stroke-like symptom due to a blood clot in her brain. After being hospitalised, Justin Bieber updated his fans that the model is doing better now. Since then, the couple has been spotted on several outings.

