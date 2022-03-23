Harry Potter fame Rupert Grint almost gave up acting after the franchise ended in 2011 to sell ice cream. Grint played the role of Ron Weasley, who is Harry’s best friend, along with Hermione Granger. As Rupert, Daniel Radcliffe, and Emma Watson, as well as other cast members, started the HP series while they were quite young, it became difficult for them to handle the sudden fame.

The recently aired reunion special revealed how both Grint and Watson were thinking of leaving the series, even before it ended. However, they decided to stick through, and the wizarding world fans (including us) are glad that they did. No one else could have played the characters as well as they did.

Now, Rupert Grint has revealed to The New York Times that after the film series concluded, he had thought of leaving acting behind as he wasn’t sure he would get roles as an adult. “When the “Harry Potter” films ended, Mr. Grint was worried that he may not make it as an adult actor. He knew how to play Ron, Harry’s brave, anxious sidekick. He didn’t know if he could play anyone else. “I definitely did think, ‘Is it too late to pick something else?’” he said.

“He bought a pink-and-white ice cream van, which he drove back to his family home just north of London on his last day of shooting. He thought briefly that he could make a go of that. But after taking a year off, he tried acting again,” the excerpt from Rupert Grint’s interview read. Other than the side Harry Potter projects, Grint has appeared in several films and series like ‘Servant,’ ‘Into the White,’ and more.

oh to be rupert grint and own a pink ice cream truck pic.twitter.com/bn33WSHiUm — jillian ! RENJUN BIRTH (@perfumecrawf) September 27, 2020

In the 20th anniversary special, released on 1st January 2022, the makers of the series revealed hiring non-professional child-actors. It was a mammoth undertaking that went into the casting.

Considering that Rupert Grint and the other Harry Potter cast members had any prior experience, it’s understandable that they struggled. Now, the wizarding world has spread its wings further with the Fantastic Beasts spin-offs. The third part, The Secrets of Dumbledore will be hitting the screens this year.

