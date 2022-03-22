Marvel cinematic universe has a fantastic lineup of Superhero films this year. From Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness to Thor: Love and Thunder, 2022 is gonna be rocking for all the MCU buffs. Well, amidst all these Superhero movies, we await Jared Leto’s Morbius.

For the unversed, Morbius is an anti-hero/vampire lead of Marvel. Well, with the release date of the film nearing, some exciting anecdotes from the film’s shoot are now making way towards its fans. One of them is when the director of the film actually got scared of Jared’s acting.

As we all know, Jared Leto is quite renowned for getting into the skin of his character effortlessly and he is a mad genius when it comes to acting. The actor has done it once again, he now has now transformed from a human to a living vampire for Morbius and this time he managed to scare the sh*t out of his own director.

Morbius director Daniel Espinosa during his recent interaction with Variety opened up on Jared Leto’s mind-blowing method of acting and how intense it was. During his conversion, the filmmaker claimed that in certain scenes, where Morbius would lock himself in a room to resist his desire for blood, got him scared, he said, “I got scared for Jared,” he continued, “He really commits. You have to watch out for it.”

Earlier during Jared’s interaction with the same media publication, he had talked about transformation for Morbius, in which he said, “I’ve always been interested in transformation, and this was a way to explore that territory in a big Marvel film. It was impossible to say no.”

Well, after seeing him as DC’s Joker, we are all geared up to see him play a Vampire for Marvel.

Are you excited about Jared Leto’s Morbius? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

