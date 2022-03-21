Spider-Man: No Way Home was released in the last week of December last year and it continues to make buzz even after 3 months. Tom Holland starrer received lots of love from the audience so much so the film became a blockbuster. Now that film is all set to appear on Home video and OTT, fans have been wondering whether Aunt Mary aka Marisa Tomei will return to the franchise.

For the unversed, Marisa Tomei, who plays the role of Peter Parker’s Aunt in the film, was killed by Green Goblin. The incident left Holland in the most vulnerable state. Now the actress drops hint whether she will return to the franchise.

In a recent chat with host Jimmy Fallon in The Tonight Show, Marisa Tomei hinted at the possible return of her alter ego Aunt May. Her return will be due to the concept of the multiverse and is expected to turn the tables in Marvel Cinematic Universe, reports The Indian Express.

“I would love to come back and be a part of that. There’s history there, too. May Parker hooks up with Ant-Man. Well, I mean, she’s a standalone character, of course, but there are more avenues to explore,” Marisa Tomei said.

Although Marisa initially did not understand the concept of a multiverse, it did help her keep the spoilers about the movie a secret until the film was released. “Oh yes, there is a Multiverse. That was part of the secrecy originally, now a lot of people know. But the thing was, if anyone asked me about it, I don’t understand the Multiverse myself. Our wonderful director, Jon, and I’m like ‘And so, where am I now? Ok, well, can you explain it to me one more time?’,” said Marisa.

Now fans are eager to see Marisa Tomei return as Aunt May in the Spider-Man franchise. Apart from Green Goblin, supervillains from previous Spidey film franchises, like Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin, also crossed over to the MCU to face the three Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

