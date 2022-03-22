Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the influential celebrities in the country. She is often been cited as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. Her beauty has mesmerized many people from across the world. Hollywood star Jean-Claude Van Damme was also once struck by the beauty.

For the unversed, Jean-Claude is a well-known action hero and has appeared in films like Cyborg (1989), Kickboxer (1989), Lionheart (1990), Death Warrant (1990), Double Impact to name a few. He has earned a nickname as moniker ‘Muscles from Brussels’.

Back in 2012 reported by Hindustan Times, Jean-Claude Van Damme was asked whether he likes Bollywood films, the actor replied, “There are so many good movies(in Bollywood). One film I remember watching is Devdas. I honestly want to go to India and make a film there. Let’s see if something works out.”

When asked whether he knows any Bollywood actor, Jean Claude said, “Yes, that lady from Devdas? Is she Aishwarya Rai?” and added that she would be an ideal co-star for him. “It has to be Aishwarya (Rai). She is absolutely gorgeous,” he said with a laugh.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Fanney Khan which was released in 2018. Now she will be next seen in Mani Ratnam’s epic historical fiction film Ponniyin Selvan: I also known as PS-I. Recently, the actress her official first look from her much-anticipated Tamil film.

In the picture, Aishwarya was seen in brown silk attire and gold jewellery, with her hair tied in a side bun. Reportedly, she has a dual role in Nandini as well as Mandakini Devi in the Mani Ratnam directorial. The much-awaited film is scheduled to release on September 30 this year.

