Self-proclaimed businessman Kamaal R Khan popularly known as KRK never misses a chance to make headlines every now and then. From his continuous digs at Bollywood celebrities to his controversial tweets, the businessman never fails to entertain his fans on social media. Earlier today, KRK took to his Twitter account and suggest superstar Shah Rukh Khan change the name of his upcoming film ‘Pathaan’ to ‘Bhakton Ke Bhakt Mahabhakt.’ Scroll below to read the scoop.

Now, this isn’t the first time that KRK has given his free advice to a Bollywood celebrity. He often put out controversial tweets and videos on his Twitter account and get netizens’ reactions on the same. Now, in a recent tweet, the self-proclaimed film critic has given advice to none other than megastar SRK.

KRK wrote on his Twitter account, “I think #SRK should change the name of his film #Pathan to #BhaktonKaBhaktMahabhakt. If #SRK will release film with the name Pathan, then bhakts will make it disaster before the release only.”

I think #SRK should change the name of his film #Pathan to #BhaktonKaBhaktMahabhakt. If #SRK will release film with the name Pathan, then bhakts will make it disaster before the release only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) March 22, 2022

Reacting to KRK’s tweet, a user replied, “Krk Saab all Khan’s are already disaster now agar voh apke suggestion wale naam par bhi film bnayega tabh bhi superflop hogi all Khan’s time is up in future no Muslim actor will become like these Khan’s only akki and Hindu actors will rock.” Another user replied, “Its not bhakt.. Its Desh vakti is type ke desh bhakti india First time dekh raha hai.. Yeah desh bhakti agar Pehle rehta to, Afganistam, Pakistan koi Chen nehi pata humse.”

What are your thoughts on KRK giving advice to Shah Rukh Khan? Tell us in the comments below.

