Is Bollywood movies on par with those made in Hollywood or are we getting there? Well, at the trailer launch of Attack, the film’s lead actor John Abraham opened up about the same and questioned why India can’t make films that are at par with films like Avengers or White House Down.

While he question this, John also spoke about his upcoming sci-fi action thriller – which also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Read on to know all he had to say below.

As reported by Pinkvilla, at the trailer launch of Attack, John Abraham, spoke about wanting Bollywood filmmakers to make films like some Hollywood ones. The Dhoom actor said, “If Hollywood can do it, why can’t Bollywood? My thing is, we have an obstacle of budget. But we have pulled it off on a limited budget. We can make films which can make the world see and say, wow India can make such films too. Be it Avengers or White House Down, why can’t we make such films?”

Talking about Attack and the idea behind the sci-fi action thriller, John Abraham said, “Lakshya (director) is a very young guy. Our idea was to make a film for today’s generation, just a completely new generation. It was very important to make a film like this and it is a very forward film. This will be a game changer.”

At the trailer launch, John added that he has total belief in his team and the film that they have made. He said, “JA Entertainment has made Vicky Donor, Madras Cafe, and Parmanu. I believe that there is no better promotion than the film itself. A bad film can never work. And I can say this on record, Attack is a damn good film.”

On the work front, John Abraham will be sen in Attack, Ek Villain Returns, and Pathaan.

