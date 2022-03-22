Jacqueline Fernandez was running furiously on back-to-back promotions of ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ and now she is simultaneously working on ‘Attack’ also. The audience has been loving her work in her recently released film and moreover yet another loving fan of her’s legendry actor Govinda has seen expressing his views about her making a great pair with Ranveer Singh.

In a recent chat with an entertainment portal, when asked who would be perfect to take his and Karisma Kapoor’s place as a hit on-screen Jodi, Coolie No. 1 actor Govinda replied, “I think today, from the younger crop – Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are both a class apart when it comes to dancing. I think they would make a great Jodi as well.”

Well, Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen coming on-screen together in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film ‘Cirkus’, Also starring Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma, the comedy is expected to arrive in theatres on 15th July. With this, Govinda has definitely raised the bar of excitement for the audience to see this Jodi coming on the screen.

Apart from that, the actress is also shooting for her forthcoming projects. On the film front, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in, ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Kick 2’, ‘Cirkus’ and ‘Attack’ along with a Hollywood project and a few unannounced projects.

